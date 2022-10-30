This weekend has been beautiful with fall-like temperatures and light winds. Sunday brings another day in the 60s in the afternoon as winds stay light out of the north.

Clouds increase a bit on Sunday as a large storm system slides off to our east. There is a super slim chance for a few random sprinkles or light showers but most of us will stay dry.

We shake the 60s for a bit as we warm through the upcoming week. Halloween looks warm and spooky with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. By the time the sun sets, temperatures will be near 60 degrees and falling quickly through the 50s during the evening.

This warming trend really picks up midweek as our winds enhance from the south. Expect multiple days of mid 70s before our next cold front.

That front starts to swing into northwest Kansas later Thursday night. With decent moisture in place ahead of the front, a few showers and storms are possible to the west Thursday night before moving into central Kansas Friday morning. A storm or two could be on the stronger side.

It looks like central into eastern Kansas has the better chance for measurable rainfall into Friday night. Lower totals farther west.

Models differ a bit on how quick this will exit, but lingering rain with a couple of rumbles could even persist through Saturday. Something we will for sure keep an eye on since we are many days away.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Hi: 66 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 42 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears