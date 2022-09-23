Showers have shifted to the east and clouds have rapidly cleared. It is going to be a picture perfect fall evening for Friday Football Fever! You might grab a light jacket or sweatshirt for after sundown as temps may feel a touch cool. Our bodies have not acclimated to this fall dip yet after sweating it out in the 90s and triple digits most of the summer.

This weekend will be fantastic! One of the best fall weekends you could expect to be outdoors. With so many activities taking place, have fun and be safe while wearing your sunscreen. Even though it will be cooler, you can still get a nasty sunburn with the different sun angle. We have another wind shift that will reinforce milder temperatures by Sunday.

This weekend is McConnell Air Force Base’s Open House and Air Show. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with more of a breeze Sunday. Be sure to meet Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Warren Sears and Lucy Doll in the STEM hangar. We will have Storm Tracker 3 and many experiments to share!

High pressure holds into next week. Our chances for rain look virtually non-existent.

Winds will be light and temperatures will be near the norm offering up a pleasant stretch of fall weather for the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman