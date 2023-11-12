The good weather that has been hanging around for the past week will only get better for today. Starting out a little chilly this morning, we will have nothing to complain about by the afternoon.

Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, light winds, and clear skies will make today just about as perfect as you could ask for. Make sure you spend some time outdoors today!

Another chilly night tonight with lows coming down to the 30s.

Tomorrow will be more of the same with perfectly mild temperatures and abundant sunshine, though winds will be a little stronger in western Kansas.

High pressure is in control this week, and that will keep us on this dry and mild stretch throughout the work week!

Toward the end of the week, the upper level high will gradually weaken and sink to the south, and that will bring the jet stream back into play. By next weekend, we may see our next storm system develop and move through the area. Chances for rainfall improve toward the end of next weekend or early next week.

This will also come with cooler temperatures, a bit more typical of what we usually see this time of the year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.