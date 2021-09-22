Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant autumn air mid-week before temperatures rise

Expect an early autumn chill to greet you as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures range from the 30s to the 50s. You may want to grab a light jacket before heading out.

The early morning chill is fitting for the start of the first day of fall. With high pressure regaining control, keeping skies clear and dry, we will also start the day with a bright sunrise.

Winds will start to switch back out of the south and will be a bit breezy to the west. Despite the switch to southerly flow our high temperatures will still be pleasant in the upper 70s to the low 80s. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year.

After a nice afternoon and the sun starts to set, a clear sky overnight will help low temperatures cool off into the 40s and 50s. Expect another cool start to the day early Thursday.

Skies will stay sunny and dry for our Friday Eve too.

Temperatures are still expected to gradually warm through the 80s to low 90s through the latter part of the week as summer still shows some life.

A boundary moves in from the north Friday. It will not impact temperatures much to the south but it will cool points north a few degrees. The boundary will also not have much moisture to work with. There could be a random shower, mainly between North Central and Northeast Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

The weekend will be dry, warm, and sunny. We will gradually lose some of the warmth as we go through next week and skies will continue to stay dry.