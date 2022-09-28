The only thing missing from our weather this week, measurable and widespread rainfall for the Sunflower State.

Temperatures are in check and just above average for this time of year. Today we have had more clouds to the southwest where a few sprinkles and light rain showers have developed. This will wane this evening and clouds are expected to clear the entire region.

Temperatures overnight will be comfortable in the 40s and 50s.

The breeze is expected to increase Thursday into Friday. With a turn from the southeast temperatures will increase by a few degrees. No signs of anything great when it comes to rainfall. There is a boundary sitting to the west and may trigger a random sprinkle or shower Thursday. Anything measurable will be slim. Temperatures Thursday will be in the 80s which is a touch above average for this time of year. Winds may gust between 20 and 35 MPH.

This weekend while most of the area is still under the influence of high pressure and quiet weather, our attention will be to the west. A few showers and random rumbles will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line Saturday night into Sunday. We may see a few more showers and storms early next week but anything looks spotty at this point. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s through the 80s during this stretch.

Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon around 3:05 PM EDT with sustained winds of 150 MPH. Point of impact for landfall was near Cayo Costa, Florida. This is an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. The storm surge is extreme as parts of Florida will need to continue to monitor for flooding and tornadoes. This storm will cross Florida’s path before hugging the southeastern part of the country the remainder of the workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman