Temperatures tumbled a bit this morning leaving us with some of the coolest air we have seen in quite some time. Most of us are starting the day in the 30s and 40s. Winds today will be a touch lighter than yesterday, and by the afternoon our temperatures will be a bit warmer as well. Expect highs back in the mid to upper 60s for most of us, with a few spots touching 70 degrees. We are expecting some sunshine to peak through at times, otherwise intervals of clouds will remain in place.

Rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday morning as our next system works in from southwest Kansas.

This wave does not appear to be severe, but spotty activity should fill in for Monday morning and become steady at times.

This will be a multi-wave and multi-day event. Hopefully we can get some much needed soaking rain out to western Kansas.

Some of our guidance is hinting at anywhere between 0.25″ and up to 2″+ inches of rain through midday Wednesday. Those that pick up the higher end of the spectrum will need to watch out for some localized flash flooding. All parts of the state have a good shot at seeing some moisture.

Temperatures remain cooler over the next few days with steady 60s on the way. It is not until late week, Thursday into Friday that we start to see some strides back closer to average for this time of year. Then, the summer feel surges back.

5/22/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 70 Wind: N/E 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.



-Meteorologist Warren Sears