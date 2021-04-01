Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant the rest of the week but fire weather concerns to return

High pressure will keep our conditions dry and quiet today. Skies are clear and we’ve got more sunshine on the way.

Temperatures to start the day will be in the freezer, everyone will wake up in the 20s to 30s. No additional freeze alerts were issued but a Freeze Warning remains in effect for Kay county (OK) until 9am.

Southerly winds will pick back up to 20 to 25 mph. This flow will be favorable for a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Stronger southerly flow will also help keep low temperatures elevated. Tonight and mornings ahead won’t be as chilly.

However, as winds increase and conditions stay dry, we’ll need to monitor our fire danger not only today but over the coming days too. Gusts Friday could get up to 35 to 40 mph.

As warmer air builds in from the west, highs keep rising through the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Highs in the 80s will be more likely to the west by Easter Sunday and early next week. Sunshine will stick around too.

We’re not looking at much moisture over the next week. There will be some systems that track close by, bringing more clouds at times and cooling us down into the 60s to low 70s.