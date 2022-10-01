Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open.

A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the state line, but most of the state will miss out on any moisture as we see clear skies across the region.

Cool mornings turn to warm afternoons through the start of the week. Highs tomorrow reach back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Southerly winds will stay breezy out west.

Spotty showers return tomorrow evening, again along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Rain chances remain low. The rest of the state will see clear skies with winds out of the south.

A cool down is on the way as we head towards the middle of the week, but we have to get through a few more toasty days before relief arrives. Highs will be in the low 80s before finally falling into the 70s on Thursday. Friday will be chilly with highs in the upper 60s, perfect football weather.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday for northwest Kansas, bringing more substantial rain chances with it. Showers will creep into the region during the evening and spread east. Rain will move across the state following this front for the middle of the week, and in its wake, we can expect to see fall-like conditions.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll