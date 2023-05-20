High pressure is in charge today, and that is why the skies have stayed clear. Temperatures were superb this afternoon and will continue to be mild through the evening.

This area of high pressure has also dragged wildfire smoke into the plains from the fires in Canada. Skies have been hazy the last few days, and those with respiratory issues have most likely felt the impact. The air quality will improve for the workweek.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the 40s and 50s tonight. Southerly winds will keep us slightly warmer than we saw for lows last night.

A cool morning will lead to a mild afternoon. You might need a jacket if you plan to eat brunch on the patio, but we will quickly warm up as we move throughout the day.

Highs climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds. Western Kansas stands the best chance of seeing storms as we continue into Sunday evening.

Showers creep along the Colorado/Kansas state line by late Sunday evening. We could see a few rumbles of thunder overnight across western Kansas.

Moisture will drift east into the early morning, with the possibility of a few sprinkles to start our Monday. Sunshine will mix in during the afternoon before our next chance of rain moves into the state.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday night. A piece of energy will push across western Kansas and bring rainfall to the region. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. More chances of rain will arrive as we continue through the week.

Temperatures will climb this week. Southerly flow will help us to reach our seasonal average by Wednesday and continue to climb by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look to feature highs in the mid-80, leading us into a toasty Memorial Day weekend.

Rain chances stick around through the workweek, with the potential for showers and storms nearly every day. It will not be a complete washout, as plenty of dry time will be mixed in. But an unsettled pattern will keep storms in the forecast through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll