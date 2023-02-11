It’s a chilly start to this Saturday with temps in the teens in Wichita and much of Kansas with 20s in the northwest where winds are starting to pick up.

Temperatures will turn milder across our region today heading for afternoon highs in the above-average 50s and even lower lower 60s in southwest Kansas.

A cool front will push across northwest Kansas tonight shifting winds into the northwest later on. Lows across the state early Sunday morning will not be quite as cold as this early morning, generally bottoming out in the middle to upper 20s.

The weak cool front will push into north central and southwest Kansas later Sunday. With a mix of sunshine and high clouds, temps will be cooler in northwest Kansas Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, otherwise ahead of the front, a gusty southwest wind will help bring mild, well above-average temperatures reaching the mid 50s to lower 60s Sunday afternoon.

We are tracking two distinct storm systems next week. First arrives on Monday and Monday night with the west having a small window for rain later in the day and rain spreading across the state Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. Temps will remain well above average.

The next system Wednesday on Thursday looks to have more of a snow component to it farther north. Southern Kansas will see less moisture and temps will initially be in the form of rain before the air cools for all snow by Thursday. This system has the potential to produce widespread snowfall accumulations.

The track is what will need to be stamped down because the slightest shift north or south will drastically change who gets the most snow and who gets robbed.

Temps behind this latter system take on an Arctic appearance with highs below average and in many cases, staying in the freezer through the rest of the week. Does not look like it lingers long as temperatures turn warmer the following weekend.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

2/11/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston