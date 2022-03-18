The highest snowfall total came in around 5″ near Larned. Most of the readings from south central Kansas’ wet morning snow came in around 1″ to 2″ including 1.5″ at the Wichita Eisenhower Airport.

As the storm system pulls off to the east, the clouds will begin to break and our winds start to fall off as well. Expect a persistent afternoon breeze with a quiet night.

Lows tonight remain standard for this time of year.

We are expecting a gorgeous and spring-like weekend on tap. Technically spring starts on Sunday, March 20. Most of us will make it back to the 60s on Saturday and then some lower 70s by Sunday.

Another chance for moisture comes on Monday and Tuesday. This looks like a large storm system that will bring us more measurable rainfall to the state. We could use every drop. This system will likely bring some back end moisture heading into Tuesday and potentially a few lingering showers into Wednesday.

The overall pattern is a little cool for the beginning of next week before near-average air returns into midweek.

3/18/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix. Hi: 51 Wind: N 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears