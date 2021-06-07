Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pop-up storms for some, heat returns for everyone

Showers and thunderstorms tracked through central Kansas earlier today. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning accompanied this activity into the afternoon.

This has faded away this evening. Most of the state will continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies into the overnight. An isolated storm is possible this evening to the east as other storms approach the Kansas/Colorado state line tonight.



Dewpoints have risen further today for the entire state, aiding in that muggy feeling.

Well after dark, storms will approach our far western counties from Colorado. A stronger storm is possible for our extreme southwest communities. Damaging winds are primary. Storms that move out of northeast Colorado will lose a lot of their punch overnight as they track into northwest Kansas.

Tuesday a random shower is possible for central and eastern Kansas in the heat of the day. Development looks sparse.

Another complex of storms from farther up the road will move into the northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry as temperatures take off and warm through the 90s. Areas to the southwest could easily get into the triple digits!

With the cold front coming through on Friday, areas to the north will benefit the most from rain. It may be a struggle for southern Kansas to partake in any beneficial rain as the atmosphere will be capped. However, temperatures will be knocked down a few pegs by the weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman