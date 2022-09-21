Hello cold front! A potent incoming front is dramatically changing up our weather here in the Sunflower State. Those to the northwest will be much cooler in the upper 60s, with a spread of 80s and 90s for those out ahead of the front. Expect another sizzling summer day in the Wichita metro and those in southern Kansas. Winds begin to switch out of the north/northeast as the day progresses.

The front clears the entire state late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. With it, some spotty showers and storms. By the afternoon, mainly those to the north/northwest will see some scattered activity. carrying us into the evening when rain becomes a bit more widespread.

Those rain chances spread a bit more south into the overnight. Severe weather is not expect. Higher rainfall totals should be found along and north of I-70.

A few lucky areas could see between 0.50″ and 1″+ of rain. Those to the south, do not expect much.

Lows tonight will be much more crisp and start to feel a bit more like fall. Expect upper 40s to upper 50s. You will be able to open up those windows and let some cooler air in. Winds stay a bit strong however out of the north/northeast.

Get ready for a mighty big cool down on Thursday as we officially begin the fall season! Most of the state will not even make it out of the 60s and lower 70s. Winds let up a bit as well with more cloud coverage. The temperature trend is up and down through the next seven days. We have glimpses of fall with a little lingering summer at times. 80s return Friday with lower 90s on Saturday. We throttle back a bit into next week with many days in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 71 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears