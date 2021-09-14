Storm Track 3 Forecast: Potential for strong storms, brief heat relief follows

The main weather story of the day is the cold front moving through the state. Along the front, showers and storms continue during the day mainly along and north of I-70.

Highs will range from the lower 80s on the backside of the front, to the lower 90s to the south. Expect moderate humidity levels.

Those across southern Kansas will get their chance for storms later on in the day. As the front slides south, unstable air will allow for potent thunderstorms to fire. We are looking at the possibility of a few clusters of storms across the state. Strong activity could bubble up late afternoon and last into the overnight hours.

Southwest Kansas has a slight risk for severe storms, with a marginal risk for central, south central and southeast Kansas. Storms could be capable of strong gusty winds and moderate sized hail. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor evening plans.

All of the state should benefit from some cooler air on Wednesday. Generally expect some 80s across the state. Strong southerly flow takes over again by Thursday as most of us will rush back to the lower 90s. This hot trend will stick with us into the weekend. Aside from Tuesday, rain chances look low through the upcoming forecast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears