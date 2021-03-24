Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quick moving system brings more showers Wednesday

We’re between systems right now so everyone can expect a drier commute. There could be a few breaks in the clouds to start the day but then they’ll thicken back up as our next system moves in.

Rain and rain/snow showers will start to the southwest by lunchtime. Showers will spread into more of the area through the afternoon. Wintry accumulation could get up to around an inch with a little more or less in far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Drivers in this part of the area will need to use caution on the roads despite minimal amounts of snow.

Breezy north winds, clouds, and moisture will keep highs cool in the 40s to 50s. There could be some highs in the 30s to the southwest.

Showers track to the east and northeast through tonight. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, especially in South Central Kansas.

Most of this moisture will be gone by the time we wake up to a chilly Thursday morning.

The system will track to the east and away from us but clouds will stick around in Central Kansas. There will be more breaks in the clouds to the west. An early sprinkle or some mist will still be possible in the morning. Rainfall amounts won’t be as significant as what fell early in the week but could get up to .25″ to .50″

Expect another brief break between systems. A disturbance will hang to our north Thursday night into Friday. This could spark a rain or rain/snow shower to the north and west. By late afternoon and evening, there’s a better chance for some developing showers but just as quick as they move in, they’ll move right back out by Saturday morning.

Highs return to the 60s as early as Friday and possibly warmer 70s next Monday. The weekend and early next week will provide more sun than what we’ve seen this week.