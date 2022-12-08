Clouds will continue to erode from the west to the east into the overnight. With more stars appearing, temps will become cold.

Friday will be a comfortably cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

A quick moving system rides up from the south Friday night. Areas near and East of the Turnpike have a shot for a few showers.

Amounts look light and temps will be above freezing so ice is not of a concern. This system will be long gone by Saturday morning.

Temperatures over the weekend will range from the 40s to the 50s, turning slightly above average for this time of year. Unsettled conditions are expected next Monday into Tuesday as a strong storm system organizes.

We will have an increase in showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday.

Temps surge to the upper 50s and some 60s ahead of this next powerful cold front. Winds will also pick up and gust from 35-45 MPH.

As the colder air moves in on the backside, snow will develop in the northwest. Light accumulations are on the table Tuesday with rather strong winds that may gust above 50 MPH.

Temperatures will drop from west to east as this shot of colder air overspreads the region for the remainder of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman