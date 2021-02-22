Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet and mild through Tuesday before mid-week cold front

Conditions are quiet in the Plains and across the Sunflower State. It’s a cold start to the day but a coat will be enough to fight off the chill. The commute will be a smooth one too.

After a nice sunrise skies will be bright and mostly sunny all day. This will help temperatures rebound quickly. We’ll warm nicely into the 60s with a few 50s sprinkled in to the north. Winds will be a bit breezy but they won’t be too strong.

Skies stay fair after sundown with plenty of stars. Lows will fall back down into the 20s to 30s.

We’ll warm even more tomorrow into the upper 60s with more sun. A cold front moves in Tuesday night and will bring cooler changes the rest of the week. It’ll also bring a few more clouds into Wednesday but the front will come through dry.

Highs the rest of the work week will be closer to normal in the 40s to low 50s. There’s a chance of a light snow shower late Wednesday through early Thursday. This will be to the west and closer to the Kansas/Colorado line.

There’s another slim chance for some moisture in the form of rain/snow Friday between Central and Eastern Kansas. There’s a better chance for rain/snow late in the weekend as a more significant system takes shape Sunday. This will be one to monitor as we get closer to the weekend.