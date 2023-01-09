Quiet and mild conditions are kicking off the workweek. Temperatures are cooler where snow remains on the ground.

Overnight offers up mainly clear skies with cold temps, not as bitter as it could be for January. Trends continue to show us avoiding another Arctic intrusion for the remainder of the month.

Temps warm another day before our next system arrives Wednesday. We will see many communities warm into the 50s and the 60s in the south/southwest Tuesday afternoon. Winds will begin to increase ahead of the midweek system.

Rain forms close to the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday morning. We will see an uptick in moisture out west first.

Temps will cool to the northwest allowing a changeover to snow as the day progresses. Rain develops farther east by evening.

Winds wrapping around the core of the low in southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle look powerful and sustained between 30 and 40 MPH with gusts to 50. Would not be shocked to see criteria meet High Wind Warning status.

As temps cool Wednesday night, we will see a changeover to snow. Better snowfall accumulations look to favor the north, especially near the I-70 corridor. Southwest Kansas may get robbed from moisture once again due to drier air punching into the system.

Wichita might also see a brief changeover to snow overnight into Thursday morning, but this system will travel so fast the moisture might exit too quickly before the true cold comes in. Timing, temperature and track will greatly determine who gets the most moisture and who benefits from the most snowfall accumulation. Amounts for both rain and snow will be on the lower end of the spectrum due to the fast-hitting nature of this system.

Temps cool the rest of the workweek to the 30s and 40s for highs with high pressure building into the region. The 50s will sneak into the southwest just before the weekend. Milder conditions prevail this weekend before another system takes over next Monday.

Looks like an active stretch with another system quick on its heels the following Wednesday. Both look to produce a combination of rain and snow for different parts of the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman