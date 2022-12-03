Strong winds, dust storms and a potent cold front all took place on Friday across the state. Things will quiet down for Saturday, but remain much cooler. Expect highs in the afternoon to only reach the 40s for most. While a chilly turn, at least our winds begin to loosen a bit. Those out west will have to deal with a slightly stronger breeze.

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine during the day, with mostly sunny skies to start.

With a little extra cloud coverage Saturday night, we expect lows to stay a touch warmer in the 20s. Winds stay light.

Sunday and Monday should be some of our “warmest” days of the next seven.

Our average high for this time of year in Wichita is 49 degrees, so we stay close to that for the time being.

A larger storm system looks to stay just out of reach on Wednesday and Thursday. We could steal and shower or two but right now those chances look best to our southeast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 41 Wind: N/S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears