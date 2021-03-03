Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet conditions into mid-week, next system arrives Thursday

Quiet conditions hold strong in the Plains. Winds have weakened so the threat of fire weather has gone down, for now.

After a chilly start this morning, sunshine and southerly flow will help us rebound nicely into the 60s. There could be a few low 70s sprinkled in.

A few more clouds will move in after sundown which will signal a system approaching. Lows will be in the 30s tonight.

Waking up early Thursday morning, most of us will be dry but cloud cover will increase. By mid morning, rain showers will start to move into Western Kansas. Rain starts to spread into Central Kansas late in the day. At this time there could be a rumble of thunder to the west but severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers last through the night and into Friday. To wrap up the work week it will be a bit cooler in the 50s and we will gradually dry out from north to south.

Rainfall amounts for this event still look to range between .25″ and 1″. There could be some isolated totals up to 1.5″.

It will not take long to bounce back to the 60s by the weekend. But we will dry out quickly and strong winds over the weekend could turn into more fire danger, into early next week too. This potential will need to be monitored. Temps will mainly be in the 60s with another dip into the 50s the middle of next week. There’s potential for some active weather the middle and latter part of next week.