Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet conditions in Kansas to start the work week

High pressure has a dominant hand on the Plains early this week. This will lead to quiet conditions and sunny skies to start the new work week.

We are in the freezer again this morning and everyone will need a heavy coat but we will see a nice rebound into the 50s. There will also be a few 40s sprinkled in across the area.

We will also get a break from the breeze. Winds have eased up and will stay lighter through the day ahead.

We will return to temperatures below freezing after dark. Lows will be in the 20s under a mostly clear sky.

We will see more warmth through much of the work week, skies will stay sunny too. Even though we need moisture, this is still something to take advantage of since it is January after all.

Our next system will begin to swing through Friday. There will not be much moisture associated with it. However, a few raindrops and/or snowflakes could skim the area with a slightly better chance to the north.

After Friday we will play the waiting game again in anticipation for more moisture. A seasonable chill returns by the weekend once our next system moves out.