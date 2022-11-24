Thanksgiving Day turned out to be gorgeous across the state! Most of us made it to the lower 50s with afternoon sunshine. The wind did have a bit of a bite out of the north.

That wind eventually dies down a bit tonight, but remains noticeable. Our lows will range from the upper teens to lower 30s.

Friday should be another great day! Expect sunshine to stick around, with a few clouds moving in later in the day. Highs make it to the 50s for all of us. Winds will be rather light again. A bit stronger at times for those in the southern half of the state.

Late Friday into early Saturday our clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. A few light showers are possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line overnight.

As the storm gathers itself a bit, those to the south in the morning will continue to have the best chance at some showers, steady at times.

It is not until midday that those showers begin to spread north. I know we have some big football games this weekend, including Kansas Football State Championships. It looks like the earlier in the day the better. Afternoon will be gloomy with spotty light showers.

Latest guidance has more of a moderate widespread rain taking over central and eastern Kansas late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

By Saturday night, some pockets of heavier rain will be possible, especially along the Kansas Turnpike. Looks like the Sunflower Showdown football game in Manhattan could be a bit soggy, so bring warm raingear if you plan on going.

Travel will be fine Friday, but could have some minor impacts Saturday. Luckily, we look to stay warm enough for all rain. Should not have to deal with much snow.

The farther west you are, the lower your rain chances yet again. Those in central and eastern Kansas could potentially tap into 0.25-0.75″ with higher localized totals for Saturday’s event.

The extended temperature trend has many fluctuations. A warmer Friday turns a bit chilly through Sunday. Monday temperatures look warmer before another potent front Tuesday.

We need to watch out for a few light snow showers to the northwest later in the day on Tuesday, but for now, we are not majorly concerned about travel impacts.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 53 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears