High pressure continues to be in the driver seat across the region today. This is giving us toasty temperatures and non-existent rain chances…for now.

Highs soar above average for this time of year. Most of us end up in the lower to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Humidity levels stay on the lower end with light winds and abundant strong sunshine early on. Watch clouds increase throughout the day.

This quiet pattern does begin to break down however. Later in the day on Friday, the state will have a bit more moisture. This means a random pop-up shower or storm in possible. The best chance will be late Friday focused across far western/northwestern Kansas as a boundary begins to move in.

By Saturday morning we watch this disturbance begin to move into central Kansas. Please keep in mind this is not a washout of a weekend.

We will see slim and spotty shower/storm chances even into Saturday and Sunday night.

As a stronger front slides through on Monday, this will bring some more storms. A few of these could be on the stronger side. This system should begin to clear on Tuesday.

Our overall pattern mainly favors near-average temperatures give or take a few degrees. Thursday and Friday temperatures this week look to be the hottest for the near future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears