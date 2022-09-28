Wednesday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day. Most of us will be in the upper 70s to the north with lower 80s to the south. This is pretty standard for this time of year. Winds will be up a bit out of the north/northeast helping keep our air dry and out temperatures cool. Expect plenty of sunshine.

A random shower or two can be found in far southwest Kansas today. If you get to see one, it will not amount to much.

Lows tonight are expected to be cool and crisp as our early fall pattern pushes on. Expect some upper 40s to the north and lower 50s to the south.

Winds begin to switch a bit more out of the south tomorrow. While we stay pretty comfortable, this will open the door for slightly warmer air to filter for late week into the weekend. Still, not horribly hot.

This is a quiet stretch. Unfortunately substantial rainfall is nowhere to be found. The atmosphere will drop incredibly high rainfall totals across Florida through the next few days however as Hurricane Ian pushes inland. Widespread flooding is likely in their region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears