After a busy weekend filled with severe storms here in the Sunflower State, we are taking a nice and much needed break to start the new week. Most of us are under northwest flow today, which is keeping us on the chilly side. Afternoon highs stay below average for most of us into the 60s.

Another chilly night is expected. We have Frost Advisories in place for our far northeast KSN communities. Lows will likely drop to the 30s for many of us as clear skies hold in place.

We stay quiet for Tuesday weather wise, but winds pick up a bit out of the south. This will help bring warmer air back to the state, but it will also bring heightened fire danger across western Kansas. No burning.

We stay free of storm chances until Wednesday evening. It looks like a disturbance rolls into northwestern Kansas bringing a few spotty storms in that region. Severe weather does not seem to be on the table.

The second half of the week brings many different waves of showers and storms to different parts of the state. While it may look it with storm chances lingering in the forecast, this is not a washout of a stretch. Just a few spotty storms from time to time through Friday.

I do have my eye on Friday for the potential of severe weather across central Kansas. A dry line looks to position itself in place, helping spark those showers and storms. It is still a ways out, but the ingredients should be there for a few severe storms to fire up into Friday night.

The overall pattern is to bring beautiful spring temperatures to the state for the next 7 days. We will bounce around from the 70s to lower 80s as a series of fronts swing through. Looks like a great stretch to get outdoors, just keeping an eye to the sky Wednesday night through Friday.

4/25/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears