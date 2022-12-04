After a dramatic last week of temperature swings, we are looking to mellow out for the upcoming week. Sunday starts chilly but turns out to be a great afternoon! Highs make it to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the state. Winds stay rather light today out of the south eventually, and we are expecting a healthy mix of clouds throughout the day.

Thanks to those clouds in the region, most of us see temperatures only fall into the 20s and lower 30s.

Monday should be our warmest day on the next seven. We will make a quick jump into the 50s, staying slightly above average. This is short lived, we cool back down a bit into the 40s for the middle to end of the week.

It is a rather quiet stretch with intervals of clouds and changing winds. Most stay dry. However, we will watch our next storm system that sweeps through just to our south on Wednesday. We will be on the northern extent of this system, so there is a small chance we could steal a few showers during the day. The quick moving system is out by Thursday.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears