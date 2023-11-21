The slow-moving storm system that produced two days of much-needed rain across central and eastern Kansas has now pushed well east of us as high pressure builds back into the plains. In between the low to our east and the approaching high, strong, chilly northwest winds are blowing across Kansas today with a rapid return of sunny skies.

Highs this afternoon will run below average behind our departing storm system with the northwest wind adding to the chill. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s around most of Kansas.

High pressure will build closer to us tonight allowing for winds to decrease but with clear skies overnight temperatures will dive below freezing into the 20s statewide.

A returning southerly wind will bring our temperatures to recover into the 50s and 60s Wednesday afternoon making for a great travel day!

Another cold front will drop through Wednesday night followed by chiller but dry weather for Thanksgiving Day with highs back into the 40s and 50s.

Our next chance for moisture arrives on Friday. Temperatures will be frigid as this next boundary pushes into the state, which will result in snowfall potential as we approach the upcoming weekend. Most of the snowfall potential will be concentrated in western Kansas for the start of the weekend. Some wintry precipitation will try to spread across southcentral Kansas on Saturday, and Wichita could see a rain and snow mix.

11/21/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thanksgiving Day: Hi: 56 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston