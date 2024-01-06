Our latest snowfall has moved out of the state now and high pressure is building in. Temperatures are not too bad early this morning ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds are stubborn to break in central Kansas today with some breaks of sun later in the day while sunshine increases in the west with below average temperatures today reaching the upper 30s to around 40. More rain and snow is in the forecast by early next week.

Skies will become clear to partly cloudy tonight. Fog may form in areas that picked up more snow for Sunday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be a bit colder dropping to lows in the teens and lower 20s. There can be slick spots developing tonight, especially on side roads, ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Any sunshine Sunday will be in limited supply as the next storm system approaches spreading cloud cover across the region. High temperatures will be slightly higher Sunday afternoon reaching the upper 30s to middle 40s thanks to a southerly flow.

Our next storm system will also take a southerly track, have an ample amount of moisture to work with and have even stronger winds Monday. The storm system next Monday and Tuesday will be a high impact event. Rain and snow blossom Monday morning across the entire state and the system really starts to crank by the afternoon. If temperatures cool faster, there will be more snow.

Strong wind gusts will wrap around this first in western Kansas Monday. Winds gusting above 40 MPH are likely. Parts of southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle might even gust above 50! As snow forms this will create near blizzard-like conditions. A winter storm watch has already been issued for Monday and Monday night from southwest to north central Kansas.

The axis of strongest winds moves into the central and eastern parts of our region Monday night and Tuesday morning with gusts above 40. Snow will linger Monday night into the first half of Tuesday farther east. As the storm comes ashore we will have better sampling to work with for our weather models, but this has the capability to produce more snow than the current system and over a larger area. Southwest Kansas through central into northeast Kansas will pick up the most with the northwest not having as much snow. Once this departs, we get a few hours to catch our breath before a surge of Arctic air.

This front should come through dry Thursday with another Winter storm coming in late Thursday night and Friday, but the bigger issue is the brutal cold and wind chills accompanying Friday’s snow. Temperatures look to stay below freezing next Friday, the following weekend and the week after that! Some parts of western and northern Kansas may experience multiple overnight lows below 0 degrees!

1/6/24 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 12-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 35 Lo: 14 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 26 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 22 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston