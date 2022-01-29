It is a bit of a cool start to the day with most of us sitting in the teens and 20s, but there are some major improvements on the way. If you are looking for a sign to be outside today, here it is! We are looking at a gorgeous day with highs into the 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be persistent and we can expect borderline breezy conditions at times.

Enjoy all this sunshine! We have high pressure that is still influencing our weather. Sunshine will help melt any leftover snowfall out there through the weekend.

Warmer air locks in through the weekend. We have another mild one in the 50s on Sunday. This is going to be perfect for any Chiefs fans to fire up the grills and tailgate outside. Those lucky enough to go to the game will experience slightly cooler air in Kansas City. Kickoff temperature should be in the mid 40s with light winds.

Our warm stint does linger through Monday, but some big changes are on the way. Starting Tuesday, a cold front begins to work into the region. This is of course going to bring us the colder air we need to interact with the next storm system.

We have our eyes on a storm that will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the region. The exact placement is still in question, but it looks like the Sunflower State has a good shot at some measurable snowfall.

Depending on where the heaviest band sets up, significant snowfall is not out of the question. Regardless, it looks like late Tuesday brings rain and a wintry mix, before transitioning to mostly snow on Wednesday. This could be a bit messy and we will keep an eye on latest trends.

Aside from the potential for a wintry mess midweek, we will have to deal with some frigid polar air late week. Highs on Thursday look to drop into the teens, with overnight lows falling below zero. Luckily this looks fairly short lived.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears