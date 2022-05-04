The clouds that hung around the region yesterday were signs of a change in our weather pattern into today. We will keep the clouds around through the day but some energy passing through our atmosphere with the help of a warm front lifting to the north closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will aid in our chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A Marginal Risk paints southern Kansas, but with the better fuel farther to the south across Oklahoma, our severe threat will be isolated.

Strongest storms today into tonight will be capable of gusty winds upwards of 40 to 50 MPH as well as small hail. We may find an isolated severe storm, but that activity will be isolated.

For many, this will be a soaking rain setup that lingers not only today as showers and storms build into the region through the morning but into tonight as well.

The rain chance will spread over into Thursday as well as shower chances come to an end west to east into Thursday night.

Some spots will be able to pick up over 2” of rain with isolated higher amounts.

Due to recent rainfall, portions of south-central Kansas into the southeastern part of the state as well as northern Oklahoma will remain under a Flood Watch. Low-lying areas will be prone to collecting water quickly and it may take some time for water to soak into our ground. Out to the west, this is just liquid gold for areas that desperately need the rainfall.

We will clear things out Friday as temperatures start to bounce into the 70s and 80s with more sunshine returning to the region. The heat turns up this weekend with temperatures climbing into the 90s likely by Sunday.

A disturbance will pass through our atmosphere Sunday. There is still quite a bit of noise with our models this far out. If the track of this system stays farther to the south, there will be plenty of fuel to contribute to strong to severe storms. We will need to keep an eye on the Sunday to Monday timeframe in the days to come as this system comes into closer view. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm into next week with our next opportunity for storms coming together Wednesday into Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige