Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and rumbles continue into Sunday, active pattern remains through midweek

Rain and storms have redeveloped today across the Sunflower State, but the bulk of the strong to severe storms have stayed well to our south into Texas.

As storms progress to the east tonight, they will encounter a less favorable environment for continued support of severe weather the closer they get to Wichita and the I-135 corridor. Any stronger storm could produce some gusty winds and smaller hail.

However, these storms will continue to bring the potential for very heavy rainfall turning our concerns for strong storms into localized flooding concerns overnight in areas that have seen higher rainfall totals over the past couple of days.

Tonight, temperatures will rest into the 30s to the 50s. It will be warmer to the south and east where a warm front will continue to move northward overnight.

Dry air moves in Sunday which will help to clear things out briefly during the day bringing back some sunshine before the weekend is done. Highs will rebound back into the 50s and 60s.

As the back side of this system rotates through Kansas, rain will develop once again Sunday afternoon before a rain/snow mix looks possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Best chances for snow sit across northwestern into northcentral Kansas. Only minor accumulations, if any, are expected.

Given how much rain could still fall through the rest of the weekend, Flood Watches remain in effect through Sunday. Watch out for flooded roadways, and remember to turn around and find another route to your destination if you do encounter flooding.

A second system swings through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This brings back not only the chance for rain, but as temperatures fall overnight, a rain/snow mix looks possible.

As this system comes into view more, we will continue to nail down the details of the midweek system. The second half of next week looks to bring a dry sky into next weekend and the return of more spring-like temperatures.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige