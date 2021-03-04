Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and rumbles depart Friday, sunshine returns by the weekend

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have popped up across western Kansas this afternoon as we traded in the sunshine for clouds and beneficial moisture.

Moisture and instability are mediocre, but enough that a storm or two could be borderline severe through 9PM. A Marginal Risk aligns for portions of southwest Kansas into western Oklahoma. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threats.

Through the evening, showers and thunderstorms will spread to the east and arrive in Wichita.

A few claps of thunder are possible with heavier pockets of rain. A quarter to half inch of rain will be common. However, under the heavier rain, we will have a half inch to an inch of rain, if not locally more.

Rain wraps up Friday morning as the system shifts southward.

Temperatures will cool into the 30s and 40s overnight.

We will wrap up the work week a little cooler as the rain exits the region to the south, taking the cloud cover with it. Highs are expected to sit into the 50s. McCook may be able to squeeze out a 60-degree afternoon.

Winds are going to be a problem later in the weekend and conditions will quickly dry out as a south wind returns. This could contribute to more grass fires and this trend will need to be monitored through next week.

Skies clear and temperatures return to the 60s this weekend after taking a brief hit with the rain this week. High temperatures will warm into the 70s next week.

Dew points will be low, but with the next system by Wednesday, it will be capable of producing a few showers and thunderstorms near and southeast of the Turnpike.

A stronger system comes in next Friday into Saturday and could have a wintry component to it to the north and west. We may not be finished with the snow just yet before spring officially kicks in!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman