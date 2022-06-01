Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible throughout the day as the boundary responsible for our stormy weather the past couple of days sits just to our south.

Lingering moisture will continue to support scattered shower and storm chances through the remainder of the afternoon.

Expect daytime highs into the 50s and 60s with added cloud cover and rain chances across the region.

Rain will come to an end from north to south through the afternoon and evening. We cannot rule out a spotty shower or storm first thing in the morning Thursday, but most of this activity should sit well to our south by that time.

Due to the heavy rainfall, Flood Alerts will remain in effect across central into eastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. Rivers, creeks and streams will continue to run high into the weekend.

Be mindful of area flooding and do not drive through flooded roadways. Moving water can lead to deteriorating road conditions under the water not visible to a driver.

We will dry things out Thursday and Friday as some slim storm chances return to western Kansas Friday. Spotty shower and storm chances will linger this weekend.

Temperatures will start to warm by the weekend to more seasonable levels into the lower 80s and upper 70s through the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 54 Wind: E/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 67 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige