Clouds have been on the increase in Kansas in advance of our next weather maker. This is leading to somewhat milder lows this morning. Skies today remain mostly cloudy, with little sunshine across the western half of the state.

Rain begins over southwest Kansas this afternoon and will spread to the north throughout the day.

Some wintry mix will be possible but most of what comes down today will be rain.

Highs across the state will be cool to chilly, ranging from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

A big, slow-moving storm system crossing the rockies will bring several days of rain potential, especially for the western half of Kansas.

Into the night tonight, rain persists across western Kansas and transitions toward snowfall as temperatures dip.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle until 6pm Thursday.

Overnight lows will be cold but stay above freezing in Wichita with somewhat cooler conditions in western Kansas.

The rain and wintry mix continues through the night and into Thursday.

Highs tomorrow remain coolest where the precipitation is, again ranging from the 50s to upper 30s.

The system begins to migrate to the east by Thursday night, and this will be when Wichita’s rain chances finally begin to increase.

Temperatures stay warm enough to keep it all as rain, and we will not benefit from quite as long of a residence time with this as western Kansas does.

The heaviest totals will be across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, where many locations could see totals from an inch to two inches of rain.

Some of this will be in the form of a slushy snow.

All of this wraps up by Saturday, and then it looks to become quiet once again across the plains. High pressure takes control and boosts temperatures a bit warmer than average next week, with widespread highs in the 50s.

The next opportunity of precipitation holds off until the weekend before Christmas, though again this doesn’t look to come with arctic air. Warmer than average temperatures look consistent and chances of a white Christmas this year are trending downward.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: H: 45 Lo: 35 Cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.