Gusty conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures created critical fire weather concerns across the state. Ongoing wildfires will still have gusty winds to contend with tonight, but our relative humidity is rising as rain chances build into the region.

As a cold front sliced through the state, winds have made a shift back out of the north and will usher in colder air for the second half of the weekend. Tonight, temperatures fall to the teens across the northwestern part of the state to the lower 30s farther southeast. We struggle to gain much in the way of heat Sunday afternoon as daytime highs rest into the 30s and 40s.

A better chance for rain is coming together Sunday for south-central into eastern Kansas. This will be a cold rain setup, with any severe storms expected to remain southeast of the KSN viewing area, though some rumbles of thunder will be possible east of the Turnpike.

As cold air comes crashing into the region, rain will change over to snow Sunday night. Given how warm it has been lately, road temperatures will be warm enough for little to no snowfall accumulations to occur.

Temperatures start to warm to more seasonable levels by Tuesday and will remain closer to average through Thursday before another strong cold front sweeps through the region. Some moisture will be available. At this time, rain changing over to snow looks possible Thursday into Friday. We will continue to keep an eye on it in the days to come.

3/5/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.