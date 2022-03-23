As our storm system continues to wrap up and slide to the east, a few isolated showers to a few snowflakes remain possible for some across the Sunflower State today into this evening. Moisture will be minimal as the air across the region continues to trend drier as we head into the second half of the work week.

Daytime highs will rest into the 40s and 50s with more sunshine mixing in west to east throughout our Wednesday. Winds will still remain elevated today as we wait for this system to clear farther to the east. Wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH will still be possible.

Winds start to relax more as wrap up the work week and look ahead to the weekend. High pressure is building into the region to bring the sunshine back and allow temperatures to return to spring-like levels. By Saturday and Sunday, daytime highs are trending towards the 60s and 70s with the 80s possible into the start of next week. Winds will be elevated once again which will lead to heightened fire concerns Sunday through Tuesday. Another cold front looks to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

3/23/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige