Rain will continue to be hit or miss through the evening. Light showers will bring minimal rainfall for those who tap into the moisture.

Plenty of dry time overnight with spotty showers through the region. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s across the state. Moisture surges back into northwest Kansas to start our Saturday.

Better chances for moisture arrive tomorrow afternoon as a line of showers tracks across the state. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the evening, with isolated pockets of heavy rain.

Temperatures tomorrow will be mild, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures in western Kansas stay cool with breezy conditions.

Spotty rain lingers through the end of the weekend. Spotty showers will move through the state on Sunday afternoon, and rain will be hit or miss through the evening.

Another round of rain will march into western Kansas on Sunday night. Showers will track across portions of southwest Kansas, while northwest Kansas will see another round of snowfall. Moisture will continue overnight, with snowfall sticking around in northwest Kansas through Monday morning.

Accumulations will be possible through Monday morning for northwest Kansas. The highest snowfall totals will be in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures will slowly increase toward our seasonal average as we move into the workweek. Highs sit in the 50s before we jump back up into the 60s by the middle of the week.

Rain return to the Sunflower State late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with showers expected across the region. A few thunderstorms will be possible. We will have a better handle on timing with this system later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll