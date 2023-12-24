Another round of rain overnight has produced some healthy totals especially for areas near the turnpike.

The rain will continue to slide to the east through the morning but the parent storm system responsible for it is slowing down, which will keep the rain coming for the eastern fringes of the KSN viewing area into the afternoon. Some spotty showers around Wichita will continue.

Out west, cold air is spilling to the south and has brought some snow to northwest Kansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect for these areas for the potential of some travel problems.

As cold air continues to surge in, temperatures are going to take a tumble. Starting out mild ahead of the front, a quick plunge to the 30s is expected this evening. This may allow some snow showers to push through western Kansas, though accumulating snow is not expected across much of Kansas today.

Tonight, strong northwest winds will be in control and drops temperatures to the 20s and 30s for most.

Some parts of Kansas will see snow on Christmas Day! As the main area of low pressure spins off to our north, it will perform a loop over Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The bulk of the precipitation is expected to stay north of I-70 as this happens, where a significant winter storm is looking likely across Nebraska and South Dakota.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued. Travel to the north of Kansas is discouraged after Christmas.

Christmas Day will be cold with temperatures in the 30s across the state. Strong northwest winds will push wind chills into the teens and 20s all day, so bundle up!

Snow will try to sneak back into northern Kansas by late Monday or early Tuesday. This is not likely to have major travel impacts, but some slick spots along and north of I-70 will be a possibility.

Snow persists through Tuesday before this big system finally starts to roll east and gets out of here, but it won’t move anywhere fast and that will keep northwest winds going for much of the next week. Temperatures will stay near or even below seasonal normals as a result.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: SE/NW 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow night: Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 28 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.