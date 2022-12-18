Temperatures overnight fall as a cold front tracks across the state. Those in Northwest Kansas will fall into the single digits. Elsewhere will hover around the freezing mark. Precipitation arrives with this boundary.

Rainfall will arrive first as temperatures sit above freezing before midnight. By the early morning, temperatures will teeter closer to freezing, and we will see snowfall mix in.

Rain and snow will follow us into Monday morning. Temperatures will hover right along the freezing mark, meaning we will see snow and rain mixed.

Temperatures will eventually rebound by tomorrow afternoon back into the 40s and upper 30s. Precipitation clears out by the late morning, with cloud cover lingering into the afternoon.

Higher snowfall totals will be in central and eastern Kansas. Most will see anywhere from trace amounts to an inch of snow.

Temperatures drop behind this first front into the 20s and 30s for the middle of the week. But a secondary cold front brings a reinforcing shot of cold air that packs a big punch. Temperatures drop into the low teen and single digits in its wake on Thursday and Friday.

This cold front also brings another chance of snowfall to the Sunflower State. Snowfall tracks into the region starting on Wednesday for those in northern Kansas and spread south throughout the night.

Snowfall follows for much of Thursday. Strong northerly winds drive temperatures down. Wind chills will be in the negatives from 10 below zero to 30 below zero range. Drier air filters in by the afternoon and chases out the remaining snowfall.

Temperatures eventually return to near average by the time we head into the holiday weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 S/SE Wind: 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 42 Wind S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 28 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 30 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 10 Lo: -6 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 10 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll