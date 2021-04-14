Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow return as temperatures turn chilly to wrap up the week

Sunshine this morning turned to an overcast sky as clouds started to filter in from the west ahead of our next storm system.

Winds will stay from the north/northeast helping to usher in a crisp chill to the air as we wrap up this week. Frost Advisories have been posted through Thursday morning as conditions look favorable for frost development overnight. Make sure you are protecting the sensitive plants and flowers by covering them or bringing them indoors for the night.

Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Rain and snow will develop early Thursday morning before sunrise across western Kansas.

Winds remain lighter into Thursday across central and eastern Kansas. As we get more of a northeasterly shift, this will bring the smoke from the prescribed burns in the Flint Hills toward Wichita and other highly populated communities through a portion of tomorrow.

Thursday morning rain showers will blossom to the west. Early in the day, flurries will mix with the snow to the northwest.

Rain will track to the east and spread across the state throughout the day.

Wichita will start to get into the action by late afternoon and early evening.

Thursday night, rain changes to a brief wintry mix and then all snow to the northwest. Points farther east and south will remain as rain.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for far northwestern Kansas into southwestern Nebraska Thursday evening into midday Friday.

Temperatures will drop as this system takes over Thursday into Friday. Given the temperatures in our far northwest communities and the duration of this event, accumulating snow is likely there.

Snow in northwest Kansas starts to wrap up by lunch on Friday, leaving a cold rain sliding eastward through the remainder of the day.

Viewers out west will need to get out their snow shovels on this system! Snow will mix with the rain farther east in Great Bend and Salina, but accumulation is less likely the farther east and south you travel. Highest snowfall totals look to range 3″ to 6″ across extreme northwestern Kansas with snowfall potential between 1″ and 3″ will be more common farther south and east.

Saturday morning this system will move out and the clouds will slowly go with it by Sunday. Rainfall looks healthy and welcomed with many spots picking up an inch or more!

Another front sweeps through early next week, prompting more showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Depending on the timing and temperature, areas to the north may see a few more snowflakes this month. The end of next week also looks active with more rain and possibly snow to the west. Winter is not finished with us just yet! The warmth tries to fight back but will trend below average through much of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman