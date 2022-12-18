Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine.

Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and light rainfall and snowfall will track across portions of the state into early Monday morning as a quick-moving system tracks northeast across the Central Plains. At first, we will see clouds arriving in southwest Kansas during this Sunday afternoon.

Moisture will continue to increase across Kansas from the south tonight leading to an area of rain and snow tracking across mainly central and eastern Kansas overnight. before our next cold front arrives. Rain and snow will blossom late tonight into Monday morning. There will be more snow than rain the father north you go across central and eastern Kansas leading to the possibility of an inch or two of accumulation north of a line from Hutchinson to Eldorado with some slick travel for the morning commute Monday. Farther south, most of South Central Kansas including Wichita should just see wet travel Monday morning.

The clouds will quickly break for some sunshine in western Kansas by lunchtime Monday with sunshine by late afternoon in central Kansas including Wichita. Temperature will be just a few degrees cooler tomorrow as compared to Sunday.

Temperatures take a hit in the wake of the cold front, but our significant drop in temperature comes with a potent Arctic cold front that will arrive on Wednesday night.

A wind-driven and powdery snowfall will follow this potent cold front. Flakes should start to fall in western Kansas early Wednesday night and track east through all of Kansas later Wedmesday night into Thursday. The winds will be quite strong as the Arctic air mass blasts into the state by Thursday. Air temperatures during the day Thursday will slide through the single digits with the strong winds leading to wind chills in the 10 below zero to 30 below zero range. This will be dangerous cold to finish the week! Get ready! Now is the time to prepare for the bitter cold. Be sure to winterize your car and home, dig out the hat and gloves, and make plans for your livestock and pets.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% Chance of rain and snow (later). Lo: 33 S/SE Wind: 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow (early). Hi: 42 Wind S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 19

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 28 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 29 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 10 Lo: -4 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Dangerous wind chills. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 12 Lo: 3 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi:32 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy.