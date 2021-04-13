Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow to end the work week

Clouds have increased overhead and a few of them have managed to squeeze out a sprinkle or two. Less sunshine and more clouds out west means cooler temperatures in the 50s, while those to the east will have more luck with the low 60s. Clouds will stick around through the overnight hours and this northerly flow and chilly wind will result in cool overnight temperatures into the 30s. The wind is modest today and tomorrow, mainly from the north. As the week progresses, rain chances increase. Showers will be hit and miss tomorrow. Widespread scattered showers will arrive on Thursday and Friday. This system will come in with colder air that will drop below freezing in the upper levels of the atmosphere. So even though most will stay above or near the freezing line, snow is still possible, especially out north and west. Rain is more likely in the east. Rainfall totals will be minimal at a trace until Friday then we can expect anywhere from .5″ to 1″.

Dry air will work in during the weekend. Expect more breaks for sunshine. We are not done with the rain, however. Another front is expected next week. Temperatures will rebound on the second half of the weekend. We return to normal by early next week.