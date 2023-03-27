A disturbance is working across the Central Plains early this week, producing snow for our far northwest counties Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early tonight.

Snowfall accumulations will be highest the farther northwest you travel where isolated spots may exceed 3″ of snow. As this system tracks East, it will run into drier air and fall apart.

Our northcentral counties will see some light snow as temps cool into the overnight. Temps farther south will be warmer enabling more rain with the potential to briefly change to all snow overnight.

A few rain showers will approach the Wichita Metro late this evening and a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out deeper into the overnight at the column of air cools.

I also see some strong wind gusts surging through southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle. Winds gusting about 40 MPH will dive into Oklahoma overnight.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in place for Greeley and Wallace counties through 6 PM MDT tonight.

Temperatures are cooler than average early this week. We start to warm some Tuesday with more 50s across the Sunflower State.

A frontal boundary will push to the south by midweek and create a difference in temps from the north to the south. The south will be much warmer. Winds will increase Wednesday as the next strong storm system enters the area.

Thursday areas near and south of Highway 50 need to be Weather Aware for isolated strong to severe storms. As strong winds with gusts in excess of 40 MPH spread throughout the region initially ahead of this disturbance, dew points will climb through the 50s and lower 60s by Thursday night. Southcentral into southeastern Kansas stand in better position for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms due to richer moisture available. If we can overcome a lid overhead, also known as the cap, then all forms of severe weather are on the table. This does not look to occur until late in the evening and through the overnight.

Storms will track to the east and maintain strong to severe status for eastern Kansas into Missouri into Friday. As this system tracks through the region, it will bring some rather extreme winds. Gusts above 50 MPH are possible Thursday into Friday. As dry as it has been, fire weather concerns will rise.

Temperatures will cool slightly behind this front but still feel like springtime this weekend with dry conditions.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman