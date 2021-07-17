Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and storm chance lingers through the weekend, temperatures on warming trend next week

Storms overnight left between 0.5″ and 1″ of rainfall across portions of central Kansas.

Once the rain cleared out this morning, sunshine broke through, and most of the Sunflower State has remained dry with the exception of showers and storms in southern and northeastern Kansas.

With a stalled out boundary to the south, we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm that will redevelop this evening, but activity should remain very isolated.

Any shower or storm that develops could lead to a localized flooding potential given how moisture-charged our atmosphere remains this weekend along with slow storm movement.

Temperatures tonight are headed back down into the 60s and 70s.

We will see more scattered showers and storms possible Sunday while others remain dry soaking in a bit more sunshine as we wrap up the weekend. Daytime highs will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An upper-level wave of energy dives in from the north Sunday which will help spark additional rounds of showers and storms.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted over central Kansas for hail and damaging wind gusts.

Activity will continue to remain scattered for many through the end of the weekend.

This setup will repeat itself on Monday as well before high pressure starts to build in on Tuesday.

An additional 1” to 2” of rainfall will be possible over the next few days before the rain clears to the south.

As a result of added rain chances and cloud cover, temperatures will hover around the upper 80s and lower 90s for daytime highs. Factoring in the humidity, despite some cooler air temperatures, it will continue to feel very muggy this weekend. We will see some of the moisture back off early next week as temperatures dip into the mid 80s. Once sunshine starts to break through late next week, temperatures will be back on the rise to the low to mid 90s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige