Showers and thunderstorms in south central Kansas were not severe overnight but still produced heavy downpours as they slid slowly southeast and east. Due to rain in recent days and overnight rainfall, flood warnings remain in effect for the South Fork of the Ninnescah River in Meade county near Murdock until 1 am Sunday morning. A flood watch remains in effect for a portion of southwest and south central Kansas through 1 pm today.

Things are quieting down early this morning with more pop-up activity later today. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sun with highs around 80 degrees, several degrees below-average for early July. Our average Wichita high on July 8 is 92 degrees!

Our next round of showers, and thunderstorms will flare up this late this afternoon and this evening. This next round of storms will mainly impact southern Kansas.

A Slight Risk is in place for Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle for very late Saturday and Saturday night. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but all modes of severe weather are possible. Storm activity ramps up in southwest Kansas after 5 PM and tracks into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southern Kansas during tonight. Heavy rainfall is a possibility for areas that have already seen significant rainfall over the last few days.

Some of the showers and storms can linger into early Sunday but this should be followed by increasing sunshine and unusually comfortable temperatures as a northeast surface flow continues. Sunday afternoon’s high temperatures will range from the 70s to lower 80s, well below our average highs for early July in the lower 90s.

An area of surface high pressure will keep the weather nice and quiet through Sunday night and most of Monday….a nice break in the several nights of rain and thunderstorms that we have been dealing with the past several nights. The surface high pushes east of Kansas during Monday bringing more moisture back into the region and leading to showers and storm development in western Kansas late Monday then across the Sunflower state on Monday night, some of which can reach severe limits.

Otherwise, lower rain chances and much warmer temperatures back into the 90s will return next week. Storm chances will come back later next week, especially across northern Kansas.

7/8/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms late. Hi: 80 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms late. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms early. Hi: 83 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms late.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms early.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston