Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and storm chances start tonight lingering into the weekend

Another windy day has set up across the Sunflower State where gusts have been closer to 50 mph.

The gusty winds and dry conditions have sparked wildfires across the region with one of the more notable ones in Chase County today.

Areas along and southeast of the Turnpike remain under the SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this evening.

As a dryline to the west and a cold front to the north dive to the southeast, these boundaries will help to spark showers and thunderstorms across southcentral into southeastern Kansas tonight.

The severe threat looks to remain isolated and to the southeast of Wichita. If a stronger storm can develop, quarter size hail and damaging 60 mph wind gusts would be the primary concerns after 7 PM lingering into early Thursday morning.

The front will continue to dive to the south Thursday bringing back some sunshine and allowing the cooler air to filter in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s to 50s.

Temperatures will rebound some Thursday afternoon, but it will be the start of our cooldown into the weekend.

The cold front coming through will continue to be the focus for additional rain chances Thursday night through the weekend. As the front retreats back to the north it will bring in another batch of rain Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure develops across southeastern Colorado.

As this storm system comes together, it presents another chance at showers and storms.

We will need to watch for isolated stronger storms Friday into Saturday across southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma as well as the potential for heavy rainfall.

Many models are painting areas of more than 2 inches of rain possible through the weekend as abundant moisture streams in helping to fuel some locally higher rainfall amounts into central and eastern Kansas by Monday afternoon.

More chances for rain work back in Saturday into Sunday which will bring periods of heavy rain at times across the state.

In western Kansas, we will need to watch for the potential of rain changing over to a wintry mix and snow Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will be cooling to the 50s for daytime highs starting Friday and that carries us into the upcoming week. An active pattern looks to remain in place through next Wednesday which means we will not be done with the potential for rain just yet.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman