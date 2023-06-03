A wave of leftover showers from yesterday’s storms is blanketing much of western Kansas in light rain and clouds this morning, while new storms are beginning to develop early this morning.

As this activity lifts to the north, fresh thunderstorms will develop and rejuvenate it, which keeps rain chances healthy across Kansas through the rest of the afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated today, just a lot of rain with some localized flooding potential, especially for any locations where storms train over the same areas.

With the rain and clouds around, we keep our afternoon temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, lows fall to the 50s and 60s with rain decreasing in coverage after sunset.

Sunday will feature more storms, but they will not be quite as widespread as today. Scattered rain activity will hang around but there will be more dry hours outdoors tomorrow.

With less storm coverage, more sunshine is expected and that will help to bring temps a little higher tomorrow.

Rain chances will be lower over the coming week but never quite zero, as we will still have moisture and a weak cap overhead, so spotty pop up storms during the afternoon will be the trend through midweek. Highs will be warm in the 80s all week long.

The latest data coming in highlights the potential for higher rain chances toward the end of the coming week. With weak winds in the upper atmosphere, severe weather chances will be fairly limited and more beneficial rainfall will be possible across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: ENE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.