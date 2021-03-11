Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and storms return Friday bringing periods of heavy rain through the weekend

The cold front has effectively switched our winds out of the northerly direction as it sits parked across Oklahoma.

The winds are much lighter right now until they increase over the weekend. Incoming rain and storms will aid in gusty winds through the weekend.

Due to the incoming rain, a Flood Watch is in effect for Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall will be heavy at times and as much as 2″ to 4″ will be possible over the course of this system. Folks living in low-lying areas need to be weather aware as they could see a rise in water heading into this weekend.

Tonight starts quiet with clouds building in from the south and southeast. Areas that see a starry sky longer will find temperatures closer to the upper 20s and lower 30s while southcentral Kansas will stay slightly warmer under the blanket of clouds.

Clouds and storms Friday will keep temperatures into the 40s across northern Kansas and 50s across southern Kansas. A few locations near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line may warm into the lower 60s.

The timing for showers and storms will begin after midnight tonight. This activity will start in Oklahoma and track to the north.

A storm or two could produce marginally severe hail for areas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to overspread the Sunflower State throughout Friday.

There will be another surge of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday.

Once again, we will need to monitor southern Kansas for a stronger storm or two Saturday, although the better severe storm chances will align across the state line from Oklahoma into Texas. Damaging wind gusts and larger hail will be our biggest concerns.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning before the dry slot works into much of the state. Temperatures this weekend to the northwest and west could briefly change the rain to snow as colder air feeds into this system from the west.

The main snow zone of accumulation will impact Colorado and Nebraska the most. The wraparound portion comes through on Monday as rain with some snow mixed in as the system departs.

Next Tuesday into Wednesday we have another fast-moving system that will bring more rain and snow to the region. This active pattern will keep our highs mild and overnight lows chilly.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman