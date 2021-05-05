Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and storms wrap up briefly Thursday before stormy pattern returns by the weekend

Showers and storms have developed throughout the afternoon with a storm in Smith County that produced egg size hail, which is 2″ in diameter.

Storms continue into this evening with the focus for large hail and damaging winds over southwest Kansas. Dodge City has reported ping pong to golf ball size hail and a 62 MPH wind gust.

A Marginal Risk for severe storms still exists for this evening across portions of the state for an isolated stronger storm capable of damaging wind gusts and hail larger than quarter size.

Activity remains spotty working into central and eastern Kansas later this evening and into the early overnight.

A random sprinkle is possible farther east early on Thursday before transitioning to all sunshine across the Sunflower State.

Temperatures turn cooler once again overnight as lows return to the 30s and 40s.

As sunshine returns Thursday, breezy north winds will help hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s for daytime highs.

Drink in the sunshine while you can because our active weather pattern brings another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms Friday which lingers into the start of the weekend.

Early on Friday, central and eastern Kansas may see a quick-moving sprinkle or shower. By evening, a stronger storm is possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line out west. There will be a narrow tongue of moisture where dew points will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s, which will help enhance thunderstorm development.

The severe threat is marginal. A storm that successfully reaches severe thresholds will be capable of high winds and hail.

The state will be divided when it comes to temperatures. Much cooler to the east whereas southwest Kansas may have some towns hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s!

Saturday night into Sunday morning, the next round of storms will be served. Instability and moisture will be greatest over central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather is a possibility and we will need to monitor the track of this system over the coming days as all forms of severe weather are on the table from damaging winds to large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Early next week will be unsettled with a couple waves of rain. Our severe chances are low. Temperatures will be cool for May. The timing of the rain will need to be watched for the Wind Surge home opener next Tuesday evening.

By the end of next week, models are hinting at a taste of summer where widespread 90s will greet western communities with the 80s inching East. And humidity? It will feel steamy with some of the highest humidity levels so far this season set to move in before the following weekend starts.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman