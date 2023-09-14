Cloud cover is abundant in western Kansas and will remain so as our next system approaches from the Rockies. More clouds are also confined along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Sprinkles and a few showers will fester farther west into the evening. We will await a chance of rain that has more substance for Kansas overnight into Friday.

Rain and storms will approach northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska tonight. It will be cool in the 50s for lows.

Moisture will pool along the front keeping an option for a shower or random rumble going throughout most of Friday.

Shower chances for the Wichita area will increase late Friday afternoon and extend into the overnight.

Most of this rain will be light from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Locally higher amounts to a half inch are not off the table.

A few Friday Football Fever games will be damp due to showers passing through the area. Keep an eye out for a random bolt of lightning.

We also have a Marginal Risk for a storm to inch closer to severe thresholds Friday evening in the southwest. Hazards include damaging winds to 60 MPH and quarter size hail.

The cold front keeps working across the state Friday night. Any leftover showers will exit southeast of the Wichita Metro early on Saturday. Clouds will clear from west to east allowing temps to rebound over the weekend. Highs into early next week return to the 80s. Some towns topping out in the lower 90s are certainly possible.

There is a small chance for a few showers and storms in the west Monday night. A rather strong storm system will approach the area by the middle of next week and linger through the first half of the following weekend. Moisture will return and winds will ramp up.

We will need to watch the evolution of this system because it will meet an increasingly unstable atmosphere, potentially creating severe weather next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman